Gebrauchtwagen (ab € 150)
Fortwo EQ
Smart Fortwo EQ
Reichweite (WLTP)
135 km
0-100 km/h
11.6 sek
Motorleistung
60 kW
5.000 km, € 2.500 Anzahlung, 24 Monate
ab € 150 mtl.Jetzt konfigurieren
Smart Fortwo EQ Technische Daten
Gebrauchtwagen (ab € 150)
Fortwo EQ
Smart Fortwo EQ
ab € 150 mtl.
Smart Fortwo EQ Ausstattungen
Gebrauchtwagen (ab € 150)
Fortwo EQ
Smart Fortwo EQ
ab € 150 mtl.
Highlights
(geringfügige Abweichungen möglich)
Sonstiges
Ladekabel für die (Heim-)Ladestation (Typ 2 / Typ 2)
Ladekabel für die Haushaltssteckdose (Schuko)
Smart Fortwo EQ Reichweite
Smart
Smart Fortwo EQ
2018 - 2020
ab € 150 mtl.Jetzt konfigurieren