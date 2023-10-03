Zurück zur Startseite

Smart Fortwo EQ

Reichweite (WLTP)

135 km

0-100 km/h

11.6 sek

Motorleistung

60 kW

Smart Fortwo EQ Technische Daten

Batteriekapazität
17.6 kWh
Reichweite (WLTP)
135 km
Stromverbrauch (WLTP, auf 100km)
16.6 kWh

Smart Fortwo EQ Ausstattungen

Highlights

Alufelgen

Klimaautomatik

Stoffsitze

Tempomat

Sonstiges

Ladekabel für die (Heim-)Ladestation (Typ 2 / Typ 2)

Smart Fortwo EQ Reichweite

135 km

