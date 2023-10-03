Smart Fortwo EQ
Reichweite (WLTP)
135 km
0-100 km/h
11.6 sek
Motorleistung
60 kW
5.000 km, € 2.500 Anzahlung, 24 Monate
ab € 107 mtl.Jetzt konfigurieren
Smart Fortwo EQ Technische Daten
Smart Fortwo EQ Ausstattungen
Highlights
(geringfügige Abweichungen möglich)
Alufelgen
Klimaautomatik
Stoffsitze
Tempomat
Sonstiges
Ladekabel für die (Heim-)Ladestation (Typ 2 / Typ 2)
Smart Fortwo EQ Reichweite
