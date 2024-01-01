Zurück zur Startseite

M

Opel Vivaro-e Doppelkabine M

Reichweite (WLTP)

329 km

0-100 km/h

13.3 sek

Motorleistung

100 kW

Opel Vivaro-e Doppelkabine M
Hell
Gebraucht

5.000 km, € 5.000 Anzahlung, 24 Monate

ab € 361 mtl.

Opel Vivaro-e Doppelkabine Technische Daten

Batteriekapazität
75 kWh
Reichweite (WLTP)
329 km
Stromverbrauch (WLTP, auf 100km)
25.9 kWh
Schnellladezeit
48 min
Max. Ladegeschwindigkeit
100 kW

Opel Vivaro-e Doppelkabine Ausstattungen

Highlights

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay

Einparkhilfe hinten

Einparkhilfe vorne

Klimaautomatik

Rückfahrkamera

Sitzheizung

Teilledersitze

Tempomat

Totwinkelassistent

Sonstiges

Ladekabel für die Haushaltssteckdose (Schuko)

Opel Vivaro-e Doppelkabine Reichweite

329 km

