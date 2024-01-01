Gebrauchtwagen (ab € 361)
M
Opel Vivaro-e Doppelkabine M
Reichweite (WLTP)
329 km
0-100 km/h
13.3 sek
Motorleistung
100 kW
5.000 km, € 5.000 Anzahlung, 24 Monate
ab € 361 mtl.Jetzt konfigurieren
Opel Vivaro-e Doppelkabine Technische Daten
Gebrauchtwagen (ab € 361)
M
Opel Vivaro-e Doppelkabine M
ab € 361 mtl.
Opel Vivaro-e Doppelkabine Ausstattungen
Gebrauchtwagen (ab € 361)
M
Opel Vivaro-e Doppelkabine M
ab € 361 mtl.
Highlights
(geringfügige Abweichungen möglich)
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Einparkhilfe hinten
Einparkhilfe vorne
Klimaautomatik
Rückfahrkamera
Sitzheizung
Teilledersitze
Tempomat
Totwinkelassistent
Sonstiges
Ladekabel für die Haushaltssteckdose (Schuko)
Opel Vivaro-e Doppelkabine Reichweite
Opel
Opel Vivaro-e Doppelkabine M
2021 - 2022
ab € 361 mtl.Jetzt konfigurieren