Reichweite (WLTP)

523 km

0-100 km/h

9 sek

Motorleistung

157 kW

Opel Grandland Electric Technische Daten

Batteriekapazität
73 kWh
Reichweite (WLTP)
523 km
Stromverbrauch (WLTP, auf 100km)
17.6 kWh
Schnellladezeit
30 min
Max. Ladegeschwindigkeit
160 kW

Opel Grandland Electric Ausstattungen

Highlights

Sonstiges

Ladekabel für die (Heim-)Ladestation (Typ 2 / Typ 2)

Opel Grandland Electric Reichweite

